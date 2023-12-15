Systelligence LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. SPDR Global Dow ETF comprises 2.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.91. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

