Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Trading Down 2.6 %

Taiyo Yuden stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 623. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $141.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

