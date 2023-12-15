Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Tanger comprises about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after purchasing an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tanger by 4.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 119.54%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

