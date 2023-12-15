TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4,583.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

