TD Cowen Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $293.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $279.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $282.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 342,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

