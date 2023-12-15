TD Cowen Downgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Underperform

TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

