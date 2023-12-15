Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.97

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 2838276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

