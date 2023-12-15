Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,876,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 1,387,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,103.5 days.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

TLPPF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.53.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

