Telsey Advisory Group Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $140.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

NKE opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

