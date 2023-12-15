TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

TSE T opened at C$24.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.96. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.16 and a 12 month high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

