Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.0 days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $4.36 during midday trading on Friday. 44,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

