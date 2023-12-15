TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 9912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

