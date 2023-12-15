Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

TGH opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.12. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

