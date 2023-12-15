Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 13,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,058. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Thales Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

