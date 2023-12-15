Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. 13,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,058. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.
Thales Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THLLY
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Stock Average Calculator
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.