The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.94 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

