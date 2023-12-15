The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

