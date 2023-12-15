The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.