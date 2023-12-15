The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NYSE:AGL opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

