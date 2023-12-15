The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $197.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.60.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.99. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after buying an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

