The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Mexico Fund Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of MXF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.