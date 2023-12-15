The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MXF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the second quarter worth $795,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $207,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

