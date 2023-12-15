The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MXF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

