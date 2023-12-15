The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MXF opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
