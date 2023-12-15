The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,839,791. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

