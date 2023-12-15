The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Announces $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Anthony S. Clark bought 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.