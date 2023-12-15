The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Announces $0.44 Annual Dividend

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
The Taiwan Fund Price Performance
Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.
Insider Activity
In other The Taiwan Fund news, Director Anthony S. Clark bought 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Taiwan Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.