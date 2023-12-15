The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 10,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

