Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THXPF remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thor Explorations
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.