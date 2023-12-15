Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Tikehau Capital Stock Performance
Tikehau Capital stock remained flat at C$21.00 on Friday. Tikehau Capital has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.56.
About Tikehau Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tikehau Capital
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.