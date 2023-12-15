Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

Tikehau Capital stock remained flat at C$21.00 on Friday. Tikehau Capital has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$24.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.56.

Get Tikehau Capital alerts:

About Tikehau Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Tikehau Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tikehau Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.