Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$22.89. 15,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$21.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.11.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

