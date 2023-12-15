TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 1,882,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TMXXF

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $22.51 during midday trading on Friday. 33,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,974. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.