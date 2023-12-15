Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $105.41.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

