Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

