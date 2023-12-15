Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 301,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

