Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,407.0 days.
Topcon Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.
About Topcon
