Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,407.0 days.

Topcon Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.05. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

