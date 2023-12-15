Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Purchases $60,212.75 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Laura Jean Flanagan acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

MODG stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on MODG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $138,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $57,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,242,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $48,152,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.