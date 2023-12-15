Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

About Torex Gold Resources

OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. 103,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,261. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

