Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,026,400 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 13,517,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.8 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,269. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.