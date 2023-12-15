TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.51 on Monday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TowneBank by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

