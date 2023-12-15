Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

