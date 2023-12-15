Traders Purchase Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 40.25% and a negative return on equity of 525.11%. On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

