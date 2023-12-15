Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Trainline has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

