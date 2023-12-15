Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $269.00 at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $246.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $238.90 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.