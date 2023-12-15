TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $100,672,412 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $986.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $916.00 and a 200-day moving average of $880.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

