Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $630,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

