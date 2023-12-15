Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

