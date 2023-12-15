Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

