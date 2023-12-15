Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,063 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.86 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

