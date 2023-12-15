Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,353 shares of company stock worth $1,711,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.