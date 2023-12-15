Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 422 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

