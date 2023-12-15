Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.