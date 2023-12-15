Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.