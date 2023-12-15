Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.83.

BIIB stock opened at $256.54 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

